Senators sign Joonas Korpisalo to five-year, $20M contract

The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year, $20 million contract on Saturday

Korpisalo split the 2022-23 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings, going 18-14-4 with one shutout, a 2.87 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Korpisalo, 29, played his first seven-plus seasons in Columbus and is 94-81-25 with four shutouts, a 3.01 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 221 games (201 starts) for the Blue Jackets and Kings.

Columbus traded Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to the Kings on March 1 for goaltender Jonathan Quick, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder.

Seven goaltenders started at least one game for the Senators in 2022-23, led by Cam Talbot (32 starts), Anton Forsberg (25) and Mads Sogaard (17)

