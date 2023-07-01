Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Senators sign Joonas Korpisalo to five-year, $20M contract

By
Field Level Media
Apr 25, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) skates against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.
Image: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year, $20 million contract on Saturday

Korpisalo split the 2022-23 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings, going 18-14-4 with one shutout, a 2.87 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Korpisalo, 29, played his first seven-plus seasons in Columbus and is 94-81-25 with four shutouts, a 3.01 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 221 games (201 starts) for the Blue Jackets and Kings.

Columbus traded Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to the Kings on March 1 for goaltender Jonathan Quick, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder.

Seven goaltenders started at least one game for the Senators in 2022-23, led by Cam Talbot (32 starts), Anton Forsberg (25) and Mads Sogaard (17)

--Field Level Media