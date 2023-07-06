Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Senators sign rugged Zack MacEwen to 3-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Apr 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save off a shot by Los Angeles Kings center Zack MacEwen (17) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Unrestricted free agent forward Zack MacEwen signed a three-year, $2.325 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday

MacEwen, who will turn 27 on Saturday, recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists), 66 penalty minutes and 150 hits in 56 games last season split between the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings. The Kings acquired the rugged forward ahead of the trade deadline.

"Zack's a player with strong character who adds increased physicality to our lineup," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He's a hard-nosed, competitive player who's a tenacious forechecker and who demonstrates a routine willingness to go to the hard areas.

MacEwen has totaled 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) and 245 penalty minutes in 186 career games with the Vancouver Canucks, Flyers and Kings.

--Field Level Media