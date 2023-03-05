Senators stay hot, fly past Jackets

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Defenseman Travis Hamonic recorded his first career two-goal game, Tim Stutzle also scored twice and Jacob Chychrun had one with an assist for his first Ottawa points as the Senators earned their fifth straight victory, beating the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night.

In his 13th season, Hamonic had just three goals during the current campaign entering this contest, but broke out Saturday. Meanwhile, fellow defenseman Chychrun shined in his second game since Ottawa acquired him from Arizona. Stutzle's goals were Nos. 30 and 31 -- extending his career-high total.

Ottawa is amid a 12-3-1 stretch as they push to move into playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus, which entered on a 4-2-2 stretch. One night after making 31 saves in Friday's 4-2 loss to Seattle, the Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins allowed four goals on 23 shots before being pulled with 16:56 remaining in the second period.

Michael Hutchinson, acquired from Vegas this week in the deal that included Jonathan Quick -- who -- never played a game with Columbus, made 15 saves in his season debut.

Ottawa held a 15-3 shot advantage in the first period. The Senators were rewarded 5:17 in when Hamonic converted the puck from the top of the circle. Just 18 seconds later, though, Columbus leveled things when Roslovic picked up the puck off an Ottawa turnover, skated into the zone and ripped it past Cam Talbot (19 saves). The Senators regained the lead with 8:42 remaining in the first when Brady Tkachuk saucered the puck to Stutzle for the milestone goal.

Ottawa continued to surge 2:16 into the middle frame, when, on a delayed penalty, Hamonic put home a rebound. Then 48 seconds later, Chychrun threw in an open wrister from the circle to chase Merzlikins.

Columbus made it 4-2 when Laine buried his 19th goal of the season on Kirill Marchenko's cross-slot pass, on the power play, with 9:04 left in the second.

Stutzle added some insurance with a short-handed breakaway tally for Ottawa, which has at least five goals in five straight games.

--Field Level Media