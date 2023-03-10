Sens snap Kraken's win streak with late goal

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Alex DeBrincat was credited with the go-ahead goal at 17:38 of the third period as the Ottawa Senators, after blowing a three-goal lead, rallied to defeat the host Seattle Kraken 5-4 Thursday night.

Jakob Chychrun and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist for the Senators, who won for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Shane Pinto and Patrick Brown also tallied, Nick Holden and Tim Stutzle each had two assists and rookie goaltender Mads Sogaard, starting for the injured Cam Talbot, made 29 saves.

Jared McCann scored twice and Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Jaden Schwartz also scored, Yanni Gourde had two assists and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 of 31 shots.

DeBrincat got the winner after Jake Sanderson kept the puck in the offensive zone along the boards on the left wing. Sanderson sent the puck down the boards to DeBrincat in the corner and his centering pass for Pinto went off the stick of Kraken defenseman Will Borgen and trickled between Grubauer's pads.

Tied at 3-3 entering the third, the Kraken took their first lead at 3:23 of the period as Dunn scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot.

The Senators tied it just 38 seconds later as Stutzle intercepted a Seattle clearing pass and fed Giroux for a one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle.

The Senators took a 3-0 lead in the opening 8:27 on goals by Pinto, Chychrun and Brown, the latter 17 seconds apart.

That was enough for Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, who called a timeout 8:27 into the game but left Grubauer in the net.

The move paid off as Seattle scored four unanswered goals.

McCann scored an unassisted, short-handed goal at 11:56 of the first to get the Kraken on the board. Sogaard stopped McCann's initial shot, but the rebound bounced off Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot and into the net.

Schwartz pulled Seattle within a goal at 2:11 of the second, setting up at the top of the crease and redirecting Dunn's shot past Sogaard.

McCann scores his second goal of the game on a three-on-two rush at 8:11 of the period to tie the score at 3-3, batting a rebound out of mid-air and into the net.

--Field Level Media