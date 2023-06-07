The Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky will be back in goal to start Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night as the series shifts to Florida

Panthers coach Paul Maurice also said Wednesday that he expects defenseman Radko Gudas to return after sustaining an injury in Game 2

Advertisement

The Golden Knights lead the series 2-0.

Gudas was injured on a hit by Ivan Barbashev in the first period Monday night and did not return. Gudas has three assists in 18 playoff games for the Panthers

Advertisement Advertisement

Maurice pulled Bobrovsky in the second period after the goalie gave up four goals on 13 shots in Monday's 7-2 loss. He was replaced by Alex Lyon, who actually began the postseason as the starting goaltender for Florida. Lyon gave up three more goals on 15 shots.

Maurice said there was never any doubt that Bobrovsky would start Game 3.

"I think you guys have too much time on your hands," Maurice told reporters Wednesday. "Maybe there's just too many of you. Do you guys get together and divide up the question pie?"

Advertisement

Bobrovsky "was outstanding in Game 1 and he was as good as our team was in Game 2," Maurice said.

Bobrovsky is 11-4 in the playoffs overall with a 2.50 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. He had a 3.07 GAA and .901 save percentage during the regular season.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media