Sergio Romo retires after farewell outing with Giants

Three-time World Series winner Sergio Romo retired Monday night after one last appearance for the San Francisco Giants.

The 40-year-old reliever took the mound in the seventh inning of the spring training finale in San Francisco and faced three Oakland batters in a 12-6 loss to the Athletics.

Advertisement

"Very fitting to find some closure in what literally is for me, was a storybook career," the right-hander told reporters after the game.

The Giants approached the former All-Star earlier this spring about making a farewell appearance with the club that he helped win championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

G/O Media may get a commission 14% off + Coupon Merach Indoor Cycling Bike Super smooth cycling

This bike has magnetic resistance that creates a quiet and smooth ride even while cycling super fast. Clip Coupon and Buy for $210 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

"I understand how special this opportunity was," Romo said.

Romo struggled against the A's, one of his eight former teams. In addition to two pitch-clock violations, he threw a wild pitch, walked one batter and allowed one run on two hits.

Advertisement

Romo compiled a 42-36 record with a 3.21 ERA and 137 saves in 821 career appearances (five starts) from 2008-22 with the Giants, Dodgers, Rays, Marlins, Twins, A's, Mariners and Blue Jays.

--Field Level Media