MLB

Sergio Romo retires after farewell outing with Giants

By
Field Level Media
Jul 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Sergio Romo (54) talks with teammates before batting practice against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Three-time World Series winner Sergio Romo retired Monday night after one last appearance for the San Francisco Giants.

The 40-year-old reliever took the mound in the seventh inning of the spring training finale in San Francisco and faced three Oakland batters in a 12-6 loss to the Athletics.

"Very fitting to find some closure in what literally is for me, was a storybook career," the right-hander told reporters after the game.

The Giants approached the former All-Star earlier this spring about making a farewell appearance with the club that he helped win championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

"I understand how special this opportunity was," Romo said.

Romo struggled against the A's, one of his eight former teams. In addition to two pitch-clock violations, he threw a wild pitch, walked one batter and allowed one run on two hits.

Romo compiled a 42-36 record with a 3.21 ERA and 137 saves in 821 career appearances (five starts) from 2008-22 with the Giants, Dodgers, Rays, Marlins, Twins, A's, Mariners and Blue Jays.

--Field Level Media