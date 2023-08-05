Seth Brown lifts A's over Giants

Seth Brown delivered a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning for the host Oakland Athletics, who edged the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday in the opener of a two-game interleague series between the Bay Area rivals

Jordan Diaz hit a solo homer for the Athletics, who ended a four-game losing streak. Joc Pederson lofted a sacrifice fly for the Giants, who entered Saturday atop the National League wild-card standings but had their three-game winning streak snapped

The Giants scored the game-tying run in the top of the eighth against Angel Felipe and Trevor May (3-4) before the Athletics answered in the bottom half of the inning against Ryan Walker (4-1) and Scott Alexander

Walker gave up a leadoff pinch-hit single to Aledmys Diaz before walking Tony Kemp. Both runners advanced on a bunt by Esteury Ruiz before Alexander retired Jonah Bride on a lineout. After Zack Gelof was intentionally walked to load the bases, Brown singled to right as Aledmys Diaz trotted home

May retired all five batters he faced

The Giants' Wilmer Flores was the only player on either team with two hits

Each team got just one runner beyond first base before Jordan Diaz led off the bottom of the fifth by homering to left off Ross Stripling on a 1-2 pitch

The Giants, who were limited to two hits in a 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in their most recent game on Thursday, recorded just two hits over the first seven innings against Paul Blackburn and Austin Pruitt before mounting the game-tying rally in the eighth

In the eighth, Felipe struck out LaMonte Wade Jr. before walking Thairo Estrada, who went to third on a single by Flores. Pederson followed by hitting a sacrifice fly off May

Blackburn gave up two hits and walked three while whiffing seven over six scoreless innings. Stripling allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings

