Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge announces retirement

Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge announced his second retirement Friday after 16 NBA seasons.

The 37-year-old big man last played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22, when he reached 20,000 career points.

Aldridge originally retired on April 15, 2021, citing health concerns due to an irregular heartbeat.

He returned to action last season and averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 47 games (12 starts) for the Nets.

Aldridge gave a nod to twice-retired NFL star Tom Brady in Friday's announcement on Twitter.

"In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement... so, on that note...I'm thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career," Aldridge wrote. "It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min!"

Drafted No. 2 overall out of Texas in 2006, Aldridge averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in 1,076 games (997 starts) with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Nets.

Aldridge made the All-NBA second team two times and the All-NBA third team three times.

--Field Level Media