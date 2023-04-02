Shaedon Sharpe lifts depleted Blazers over Wolves

Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points, including a hook shot with 24 seconds left, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 107-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in Minneapolis

After Sharpe's basket put Portland ahead 106-103, Anthony Edwards scored on the next possession before Drew Eubanks made one of two foul shots with 14.4 seconds remaining. Kyle Anderson missed a layup in the final second that would have forced overtime.

Advertisement

Kevin Knox II scored 19 points for Portland (33-45), which had lost 11 of its previous 12 games. Trendon Watford added 15 points, Skylar Mays had 13 points and a career-high nine assists, and Eubanks scored 12.

Edwards led Minnesota (39-40) with 37 points, while Anderson added 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Mike Conley scored 11 points, Jaden McDaniels had 10, and Rudy Gobert tallied 10 points and 15 rebounds.

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Minnesota, which committed 18 turnovers, has lost three straight following a four-game winning streak. The Wolves are in ninth place in the Western Conference, and have three games left to play.

Portland played without injured starters Damian Lillard (right calf), Jusuf Nurkic (right knee), Anfernee Simons (right foot) and Jerami Grant (left quad).

Advertisement

The Wolves stumbled out of the starting gate and trailed 31-29 after the Blazers shot 13 of 26 (50 percent) from the floor.

Edwards converted a three-point play with 1:20 left in the first half to cap a 22-10 run and put Minnesota ahead 62-52. The Wolves held a six-point advantage at the break after shooting 56.1 percent from the field and 7 of 13 (53.8 percent) from 3-point range.

Advertisement

Edwards, who was listed as questionable prior to the game due to illness, had 22 points in the half to lead all scorers.

After Minnesota stretched its lead to 12 points late in the third quarter, Portland closed on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 86-82.

Advertisement

Jeenathan Williams scored seven points during a 9-0 run to give Portland a 91-88 lead with just under eight minutes left in the contest. The Blazers maintained their lead until Edwards hit a 3-pointer to put Minnesota ahead 99-98 with just under three minutes left.

Minnesota, which played without Naz Reid (wrist), Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Austin Rivers (illness), lost despite shooting 48.1 percent from the field, including 11 of 26 (42.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media