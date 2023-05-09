Shane Bieber, Amed Rosario help Guardians top Tigers 2-0

Amed Rosario had four hits and an RBI to help the Cleveland Guardians to a 2-0 win against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday night

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber (3-1) threw six shutout innings. He scattered seven hits, struck out a season-high nine and walked one.

James Karinchak, Sam Hentges and Trevor Stephan combined to blank the Tigers in the seventh and eighth innings before Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 13th save for the Guardians, who had lost four of six

Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen (1-2) allowed one run and five hits over seven innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter

Akil Baddoo and Spencer Torkelson each had three hits for the Tigers, who had won six of seven

Steven Kwan led off the bottom of the first with a double for the second straight game. He took third on a single by Rosario and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Ramirez for a 1-0 lead.

Will Brennan led off the eighth with his second hit of the game, stole second and came home on a triple by Rosario to make it 2-0.

Detroit stranded eight runners while Bieber was in the game and 12 overall.

The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the second, but No. 9 hitter Jake Rogers struck out and Zach McKinstry flew out to end the threat

Detroit put a runner in scoring position for a third straight inning in the third, but Javier Baez was thrown out by Brennan in right on a close play at home after a single by Torkelson.

Baez saved a run in the fifth with a diving stop at short on a hard grounder by Kwan with two outs and a runner on second.

The Guardians produced their best defensive play in the eighth after Torkelson doubled to lead off the inning. Jonathan Schoop pinch-hit for Baddoo and hit a line drive that appeared headed over Myles Straw in center field, but he reached up and snagged the ball and Torkelson had to return to second

--Field Level Media