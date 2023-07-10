Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Sharks sign F Filip Zadina to 1-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Mar 21, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) reacts after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks signed winger Filip Zadina to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million on Monday

Zadina, the No. 6 overall pick in 2018, was waived by the Detroit Red Wings last week.

Zadina, 23, played in 190 career games with the Red Wings, tallying 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) and 22 penalty minutes.

Sidelined part of the 2022-23 season with a lower-body injury, Zadina played in just 30 games and recorded three goals and four assists.

--Field Level Media