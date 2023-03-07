Sharks tie it late, upend Jets in overtime

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Logan Couture scored in overtime after assisting on Tomas Hertl's late game-tying goal as the Sharks outlasted the Jets in Winnipeg, 3-2, on Monday night.

Steven Lorentz also scored for San Jose while Erik Karlsson added two helpers. Sharks goalie James Reimer was rock solid throughout, turning aside 36 shots.

Nino Neiderreiter and Nate Schmidt found the back of the net for Winnipeg. Jets netminder David Rittich made 21 saves.

The Sharks were able to get on the board first. Rittich had trouble hanging onto a soft rebound, allowed off a floating shot put toward the net by Oskar Lindblom. The elusive puck found the stick of Lorentz, who squeezed it into the net with 5:47 left in the first.

The Jets refocused and began pushing hard in the second period. While spinning around in the high slot, Neiderreiter opened the scoring for Winnipeg, potting the 200th goal of his career and first as a Jet, knotting the game at 1-1 with 13:55 remaining in the stanza.

The Jets finally got another past Reimer in the third. Schmidt, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch when the Jets hosted the Oilers on Saturday, put the puck top corner in tight from Ehlers behind the net, just as the Jets' sixth power play of the night expired. It was Schmidt's 200th career point.

The Sharks wouldn't go away, finishing off a late push with 11 seconds left in regulation off a faceoff win that led to a goal from the right dot by Hertl, sending the game to overtime tied 2-2.

San Jose would grab momentum and stun the Jets only 1:21 into the extra frame, with Couture sealing the victory in all alone. Karlsson assisted on the goal, his second in a minute and 32 seconds.

--Field Level Media