Shea Langeliers blasts game-winning HR in 9th as A’s snap losing skid

Shea Langeliers hit the go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning and the visiting Oakland Athletics defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Friday night

JJ Bleday hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs for the Athletics, who ended an eight-game losing streak. Langeliers also had an RBI single

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run home run for Toronto, his first homer of the season at home..

Oakland right-hander James Kaprielian allowed four runs, six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight.

Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt allowed four runs, five hits, two walks and a hit batter in five innings. He struck out four.

Oakland took a 3-0 lead in the first. Tony Kemp led off with a single, stole second and scored on Bleday's fifth homer of the season. Aledmys Diaz walked, Jace Peterson singled and Langeliers hit an RBI single.

Toronto took a 4-3 lead in the third that opened with successive doubles by Danny Jansen and Kevin Kiermaier. George Springer walked, Bo Bichette hit what appeared to be a double-play grounder to second. Shortstop Tyler Wade dropped the ball on the attempted throw to first. Oakland settled for a force out. With two out, Guerrero hit his 10th home run of the season.

Conner Capel was hit by a pitch to open the Oakland fifth, took third on Ryan Nada's single and scored on Bleday's sacrifice fly to right.

Toronto's Erik Swanson struck out the side in the top of the eighth.

Oakland's Lucas Erceg (2-0) also struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth.

Toronto closer Jordan Romano (3-3) took over in the ninth, Springer made a superb catch in right to start the inning, Langeliers followed with his ninth home run of the season.

Trevor May pitched around Guerrero's leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth to earn his fourth save.

--Field Level Media