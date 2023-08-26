Shohei Ohtani helps Angels knock off Mets

Shohei Ohtani had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases Saturday night for the visiting Los Angeles Angels, who raced out to a big early lead and held on for a 5-3 win over the New York Mets.

The Angels have won the first two games of the three-game series. The Mets have dropped four straight and five of six.

Ohtani doubled in the first and scored on Brandon Drury's RBI single. Ohtani laced an RBI triple during a four-run second, when he scored on Drury's double.

The two-way superstar, who won't pitch again this season after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, walked and stole second and third in the fourth. He flew out in the seventh and was intentionally walked in the ninth.

Mickey Moniak hit his 13th homer as he led off the second, when Luis Rengifo had an RBI single as the Angels took a 5-0 lead.

Aaron Loup (2-2) earned the win by throwing 1 2/3 innings in relief of Chase Silseth, who exited with one out in the fourth after he was hit in the head by an across-the-diamond throw from first baseman Trey Cabbage.

The chaotic sequence began with Jeff McNeil taking off from first but Francisco Lindor not moving off second base. Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe threw to first base as Lindor took off for third. Cabbage's throw intended for third baseman Mike Moustakas glanced off the temple of Silseth, who was running to back up the play. Silseth continued running for a few steps before collapsing. The ball caromed into foul territory as Lindor scored and McNeil took third.

With the entire Angels infield and McNeil crouched around Silseth, the right-hander remained on the ground for several minutes before walking off with assistance. According to reports, Silseth was transported to a local hospital.

Silseth was charged with two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Carlos Estevez threw a perfect ninth inning for his 28th save.

DJ Stewart had an RBI double later in the fourth off Loup and Daniel Vogelbach homered in the sixth for the Mets. The blast was Vogelbach's 12th of the season.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (3-8) allowed five runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one in 1 2/3 innings. He is 0-5 with a 10.24 ERA in eight starts since tossing eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 6.

—Field Level Media