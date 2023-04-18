Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Shohei Ohtani homers as Angels dump Yankees

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 18, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) scores a run against the New York Yankees on a single by third baseman Anthony Rendon (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Apr 18, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) scores a run against the New York Yankees on a single by third baseman Anthony Rendon (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the visiting Los Angeles Angels recorded a 5-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night

Watch
Echo Kellum's mixed feelings on Chicago Bears owners & new stadium
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Cup predictions for Manchester United | Toheeb Jimoh
10 hours ago
Stop dunking! Giannis' injury could've been prevented | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

Ohtani reached base for the 38th time in 39 games dating to last season and hit his eighth homer in 18 career games against the Yankees. It was his fourth homer in 11 career games at the current Yankee Stadium, and he connected on the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium, where Babe Ruth hit the first homer

Advertisement

After Taylor Ward opened the game with a double, Ohtani hit his fourth homer of the season. He lifted a 2-0 pitch from Clarke Schmidt (0-1) into the Yankees bullpen in right-center field for a 391-foot drive

Anthony Rendon also drove in two runs for Los Angeles, hitting an RBI single and a sacrifice fly that scored Ohtani. Hunter Renfroe contributed an RBI double for the Angels, who won their second game in a row after losing three straight

Top Image
Tout Image
Over 70% off
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - Down from Over $700 to $147

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - Down from Over $700 to $147

3-in-1 mopping robot vacuum
This self-cleaning robot vacuum and mop can handle hardwood and carpets alike and even pair with Google Assistant or Alexa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ohtani's speed led to the fifth run in the fifth inning. Ohtani stole second after reaching via catcher's interference, took third on a throwing error by catcher Kyle Higashioka and trotted home on Rendon's sacrifice fly.

Ohtani's big night helped the Angels survive a shaky start from Jose Suarez

Suarez lasted 3 1/3 innings and issued a career-high six walks but only allowed two runs on three hits. He entered the game having issued just one walk over his first two starts this season.

Advertisement

Suarez exited after walking Aaron Hicks to load the bases. Andrew Wantz (1-0) walked rookie Anthony Volpe and gave up a sacrifice fly to Aaron Judge before fanning Anthony Rizzo with runners at second and third.

Wantz also tossed a perfect fifth and Jimmy Herget followed with two spotless innings. Jaime Barria tossed a scoreless eighth, and Jose Quijada pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Advertisement

Schmidt continued to struggle, tagged for four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five and has yet to pitch beyond the fourth in four starts this year.

--Field Level Media