Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Simple assault charge dropped against Titans OLB Rashad Weaver

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 27, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) waits to take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.
Nov 27, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) waits to take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.
Image: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A misdemeanor simple assault charge against Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver has been dropped, according to multiple reports

Watch
Transformers' Cristo Fernandez wishes he was 90s MJ just to party with Rodman | Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
July 12, 2023
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
July 11, 2023

The criminal case was closed and Weaver's trial, which was set to begin Tuesday, was canceled, according to The Tennessean.

Advertisement

The charge was tied to an incident that happened outside a bar in Pittsburgh in April 2021. A woman told police that Weaver "grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground, where she ultimately hit her head."

According to The Tennessean, records display that the prosecutor decided to no longer pursue the criminal charge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Weaver played college football at Pitt before the Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Weaver, 25, was limited to two games as a rookie due to a broken fibula. Last season, he had 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 16 games (four starts).

--Field Level Media