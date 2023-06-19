Alek Thomas, recalled from the minors earlier in the day, homered to cap a six-run first inning against Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks rolled to a 9-1 victory on Monday

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (9-3) allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking one. Kelly has won his past eight decisions since loss to the San Diego Padres on April 22.

Advertisement

Thomas, sent down on May 17 after hitting .195 in 39 games, was promoted on Monday after hitting .348 with three homers in 26 games for Triple-A Reno.

The contest was the opener of a three-game series between division leaders. Arizona, on top of the NL West, has three of its past four games. Milwaukee had just reclaimed the NL Central lead thanks to a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Advertisement Advertisement

Burnes (5-5) was tagged for seven runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out three and walking two.

Arizona's first five batters reached in the six-run first. Geraldo Perdomo doubled on the first pitch, Ketel Marte singled and Corbin Carroll walked to load the bases.

Advertisement

Christian Walker blooped an RBI single to shallow center and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a two-run single to right.

Emmanuel Rivera drove in a run with an apparent double-play grounder, but the call at first was overturned on review. After Gabriel Moreno struck out, Thomas lined a 1-1 pitch to right for his third homer.

Advertisement

Milwaukee got its only run in the third when Brian Anderson drew a leadoff walk and Christian Yelich lined a two-out triple into the right field corner.

Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on singles by Thomas and Jack McCarthy and a walk to Perdomo. Marte's RBI groundout to first made it 7-1.

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks added an unearned run in the sixth off Adrian Houser on a throwing error by second baseman Owen Miller on a potential double-play relay

Carroll opened the ninth inning with his 16th homer.

Arizona relievers Miguel Castro and Joe Mantiply each tossed a hitless inning to complete a combined three-hitter.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media