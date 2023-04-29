Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Sixers coach: Joel Embiid 'doubtful for at least Game 1'

Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Star center Joel Embiid likely will not be on the floor when the Philadelphia 76ers open their Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday against the Boston Celtics, coach Doc Rivers announced Saturday

Embiid dealt with knee soreness in Game 3 of Philadelphia's first-round series versus the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets. He then sat out Game 4, although the third-seeded 76ers were able to complete the sweep of the best-of-seven set with a 96-88 victory on April 22

Additional tests revealed that the MVP finalist is dealing with a sprained LCL in his right knee.

Rivers didn't sound overly enthused about the prospect of Embiid playing in the series opener against the second-seeded Celtics when asked about the latest news on his star.

"There is no latest. Obviously, doctors looked at him. He didn't do anything today," Rivers said. "I'll say this; If I was a betting man, I would probably say doubtful for at least Game 1, but we'll see."

Embiid averaged 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in three games against the Nets. He led the NBA in scoring during the regular season at 33.1 points per game.

Embiid, 29, played in 66 games during the regular season, two shy of his career high set during the 2021-22 season.

--Field Level Media