Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams announced his retirement Sunday after 17 seasons.

Williams, who played 1,123 games (122 starts) with six teams, delivered the news in a YouTube video.

Advertisement

Williams, 36, suited up for his final game with the Atlanta Hawks in April 2022.

He averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game and made 1,457 career 3-pointers with the Philadelphia 76ers, Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Williams was named the league's top sixth man in 2014-15, 2017-18 and 2018-19. Jamal Crawford is the only other player to win the award three times.

--Field Level Media