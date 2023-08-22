Sky stomp Storm, end five-game skid

Dana Evans came off the bench to pump in a team-high 23 points Tuesday night as the Chicago Sky snapped a five-game losing streak with a 102-79 thumping of the visiting Seattle Storm.

Evans also dished out eight assists for the Sky (13-20), who canned 50.6 percent of their field-goal attempts and committed just four turnovers. Marina Mabrey scored 19 points and Alanna Smith added 14 on just four shot attempts, hitting all of them (one a 3-pointer) and going 5 of 5 at the foul line.

Kahleah Copper chipped in 12 points and four steals for the Sky, while Courtney Williams netted 10 points. Chicago earned an 18-1 advantage in points off turnovers and outscored Seattle 39-21 off the bench. The Sky led by as many as 31 points.

Jewell Loyd scored a game-high 26 points for the Storm, who also got 13 from Ezi Magbegor and 10 points from Sami Whitcomb. Seattle, which won six of its previous nine games, made only 38 percent of its field-goal tries and couldn't come up with a defensive scheme to stop Chicago.

The Sky took the lead for good when Ruthy Hebard converted a short bank shot with 1:55 left in the first quarter, initiating a 10-2 spurt that ended the period. Evans canned a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul for a 27-19 advantage at the end of the period.

Seattle drew within 35-29 during the second quarter before Chicago gained significant separation with a 13-3 run that Elizabeth Williams capped with a hook shot at the 2:50 mark for a 16-point cushion. The Sky took a 50-40 lead to intermission.

The advantage never dropped below double figures in the second half as Chicago started with a 9-2 run that Mabrey ended with a short jumper for a 17-point advantage, the Sky's biggest to that point. Evans' free throws with 1.9 seconds showing enabled the Sky to make it 77-60 after three quarters.

Chicago trails the idle Los Angeles Sparks by a game for the last WNBA playoff position. Seattle is four games behind Los Angeles.

—Field Level Media