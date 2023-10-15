Slugger Rhys Hoskins a possibility for Phillies' NLCS roster

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins is under consideration to be part of the National League Championship Series roster against the Arizona Diamondbacks, manager Rob Thomson said Sunday.

Hoskins has missed the entire season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in March.

The Phillies are scheduled to turn in their NLCS roster on Monday, several hours before the start of Game 1.

"I won't tell you that because that would give away some of our roster, and that comes out of at 10:00 (a.m. ET) tomorrow, but he is doing pretty well," Thomson said during a press conference. "He is getting live at-bats, and he is getting at-bats off the Trajekt (pitching machine). He is running bases. He is sliding. He is doing pretty much everything except for taking ground balls."

Hoskins would be limited to pinch-hitting if activated.

Hoskins was one of Philadelphia's heroes in the 2022 postseason as he slugged six homers in 17 games while helping the Phillies reach the World Series. Four of his homers were in the NLCS as the Philadelphia defeated the San Diego Padres in five games.

Philadelphia lost to the Houston Astros in six games in the World Series.

Hoskins has 148 career homers in six seasons with the Phillies, topping 25 four times with a high of 34 in 2018.

Hoskins, 30, has a .242 career average with 405 RBIs in 667 games.

—Field Level Media