Slumping Dream come up against surging Fever

The Atlanta Dream look to apply the brakes on their pronounced skid Sunday when they visit the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.

The Dream (16-18) fell for the 10th time in 14 games following an 83-78 setback to the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. Atlanta saw a 13-point lead at halftime go by the boards, much to the chagrin of coach Tanisha Wright.

"All year we've been talking about little things, being intentional about the details, and in the second half we didn't do anything intentional," Wright said. "... Terrible shot selection, walking through everything. A ton of lack of toughness, mentally and physically."

Cheyenne Parker collected 22 points and eight rebounds and Monique Billings added 10 and 10, respectively. Rhyne Howard had 15 points and Danielle Robinson added 12 for the Dream, who played their second straight game without All-Star guard Allisha Gray (ankle).

While Atlanta is trying to get back on its feet, Indiana (10-24) will vie for its first three-game winning streak of the season on Sunday.

The Fever posted an 83-73 victory at the Phoenix Mercury last Sunday and kicked off a three-game homestand with a 90-86 triumph versus the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Kelsey Mitchell erupted for 36 points against the Storm, which is two shy of her franchise record. She wasn't shy about taking her shots, either, as she went 10 of 20 from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

"I believe the Steph Curry thing where you've got .5 seconds to choose what you want to do," Mitchell said, per the Indianapolis Star. "It was important to make sure everybody kind of got a flow on our team and then I utilize the moments when I can."

The Dream have won two of the three meetings thus far this season against the Fever. Atlanta won the lone encounter in Indianapolis, a 100-94 decision on June 18 behind Gray's 25 points.

—Field Level Media