Sounders edge Rapids, climb to second in West

Leo Chu and Albert Rusnak netted goals to lift the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday in Commerce City, Colo.

Rusnak's headed tally in the 56th minute turned out to be the game-winner after the Rapids' Cole Bassett struck back in the 80th.

The Sounders (12-9-9, 45 points) improved to 2-0-3 in their past six matches by earning their sixth road victory of the season. Seattle climbed into second place in the Western Conference, five points behind St. Louis City.

The Rapids (4-14-10, 22 points) remain in last place in the West. They ended a 1-10-4 stretch with a victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Seattle's Stefan Frei and Colorado's Marko Ilic made just one save apiece.

The Sounders punctured an otherwise slow first half in the 34th minute when Joao Paulo fed Chu on the left side, and Chu dribbled into the box before firing a shot to the far end of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

Chu's goal turned out to be the only shot on goal by either team in the first half. Chu also appeared to be hurt in the 42nd minute but was able to remain in the game.

On the Sounders' second goal, Paulo again started the move, charging up the right sideline and tapping a short pass to Cristian Roldan. The midfielder got around his defender and lobbed it into the box, where Rusnak delivered a driving header past Ilic for his fourth goal of the season.

The Rapids subbed on Diego Rubio, Luis Diaz and Braian Galvan and began pressing in the attacking third soon after. Some shot attempts were blocked before Bassett made a late move into the box and sent a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner.

It was Bassett's second straight match with a goal and his team-best fourth goal of the year.

The Rapids had multiple opportunities to tie the match in the final minute of stoppage time, but Rubio's free kick just outside the box hit the Seattle wall and a corner kick also failed to produce the equalizer.

Seattle forward Raul Ruidiaz did not make the trip after feeling hamstring tightness earlier in the week.

—Field Level Media