Special teams TD helps No. 19 Tennessee defeat Texas A&M

Tennessee's Dee Williams posted the go-ahead score on a punt return, and Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Kamal Hadden snatched fourth-quarter interceptions as the No. 19 Volunteers held off the Texas A&M Aggies 20-13 on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) saw Joe Milton III go just 11-for-22 for 100 yards with a touchdown pass to Jacob Warren.

Jaylen Wright produced 136 yards on 19 carries for the conference's top rushing team, which had 237 yards on 48 attempts.

Quarterback Max Johnson was 16-for-34 for 223 yards and rushed for a score but was picked off twice as Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2) lost for the second straight week.

Josh DeBerry recorded an interception for the Aggies.

On a wild scramble to end his team's first possession, Johnson rolled right, reversed field and went head-first to the pylon from 2 yards out for a 7-0 lead at 8:29 on an 80-yard drive — his first rushing TD since 2021.

The home side took advantage of a short field to drive 51 yards on its second series for a tie. Milton found tight end Warren on a 7-yard pass for his third scoring reception at 1:44.

After converting a third-and-17 pass to Ainias Smith in the second quarter, Johnson led the Aggies down to Randy Bond's FBS-leading 14th field goal, a 41-yarder at 10:48.

Texas A&M's defense stiffened and stopped Tennessee on a turnover on downs at the Aggies 18 in the first quarter. Vols kicker Charles Campbell also missed a 51-yard field in the second.

After a Tennessee punt backed up the Aggies inside their 1 midway through the third, the Vols forced a punt after three straight plays produced no yardage.

Williams fielded the short punt and raced 39 yards for the first Tennessee lead at 6:47, but Bond answered on the ensuing drive with a 24-yard kick to make it 14-13.

However, with a chance to put the Aggies ahead with 8:34 left, Bond pulled a 50-yard attempt wide left.

Campbell's two field goals — from 31 and 24 yards — inside the final four minutes and interceptions by Jeudy-Lally and Hadden sealed the Vols' third straight win and third in five meetings with the Aggies.

—Field Level Media