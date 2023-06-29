Spencer Torkelson (2 HRs), bullpen carry Tigers past Rangers

Spencer Torkelson belted two home runs, six relievers worked 7 1/3 innings after starter Reese Olson exited with an injury and the Detroit Tigers posted an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday in Arlington, Texas

The Tigers split the four-game series with the Rangers. Detroit's two victories came on unexpected bullpen days

Olson sustained a left knee contusion when he was drilled with a 103.5 mph comebacker by Rangers shortstop Josh Smith with two outs in the second inning. Olson walked off under his own power, but it was yet another injury blow to the Tigers

This is a team that saw two pitchers -- starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest -- exit before the third inning in the opener on Monday. But the Tigers found a way to win that game and did so again in the finale

With the game tied 3-3 going into the seventh, the Tigers took a 4-3 lead on a single by Andy Ibanez that deflected off Smith's glove into left field. Matt Vierling scored from second base on the play. Rangers reliever Joe Barlow (1-1) gave up that go-ahead run

Detroit pulled away with four runs in the eighth, highlighted by a three-run home run by Torkelson off Texas reliever John King. Torkelson also went deep in the fifth, a solo shot off the left-field foul pole off Rangers starter Cody Bradford

The Rangers made it interesting in the ninth against Tigers right-hander Alex Lange. They loaded the bases with one out and scored a pair on a bases-loaded walk by Lange and a sacrifice fly by Nathaniel Lowe. But Lange ended the threat by getting Adolis Garcia to line out

Texas scored two of its runs on home runs by Ezequiel Duran in the fourth and Leody Taveras in the sixth.

Overall, though, the day belonged to the Tigers and their bullpen. With Olson out after 1 2/3 innings, Tyler Holton and Tyler Alexander both threw 1 2/3 innings followed by one-inning outings by Mason Englert (4-2), Jose Cisnero, Jason Foley and Lange

