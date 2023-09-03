Spencer Torkelson's blast lifts Tigers over White Sox

Spencer Torkelson belted a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning and Tarik Skubal pitched seven strong innings as the visiting Detroit Tigers defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday to secure a three-game sweep.

Detroit (63-74) has won four straight for the first time since rolling off five consecutive victories from May 3-6. Chicago (53-84) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Skubal (4-3) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. He recorded each of his outs at the plate or in the infield.

Alex Lange notched his 21st save in 25 opportunities, working around a Yoan Moncada leadoff single and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 for his first multi-hit game since Aug. 27. Anderson doubled to lead off the game, notching the 1,000th hit of his career.

He scored the first run of the afternoon on Eloy Jimenez's RBI double three batters later. Jimenez, who had two hits, scored on an Elvis Andrus single as the White Sox took a 2-0 lead after one inning.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech threw just 44 pitches — including 16 for strikes — in 1 2/3 innings as he struggled with his command.

Kopech issued five walks in 1 2/3 innings while scattering one hit, two runs and two strikeouts. The right-hander's wildness contributed to the pair of runs he allowed. Kopech recorded two outs after walking the first two Tigers in the second, but Carson Kelly capitalized on the free passes with a two-run double to left.

The early departure proved a sign of things to come for Chicago, which used seven pitchers. Jimmy Lambert left in the fifth inning with right ankle soreness after throwing just nine pitches.

Aaron Bummer (4-4) took the loss, allowing one run and one hit in one inning with a walk and a strikeout.

Akil Baddoo, Parker Meadows and Tyler Nevin each walked twice for Detroit.

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. remained out of the lineup. He was a late scratch Saturday with right quad tightness.

—Field Level Media