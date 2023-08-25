Sporting KC aching for a win against Earthquakes

If desperate times call for desperate measures, look for Sporting Kansas City to play with urgency Saturday night, as Peter Vermes' crew gets back into action for the first time since Aug. 4 against the San Jose Earthquakes in Kansas City, Kan.

SKC's last MLS match was July 15, a 2-1 loss at Austin FC. San Jose returned to action after the Leagues Cup with a 1-0 road victory at the Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday.

Sporting KC (6-11-8, 26 points) have nine matches remaining and sit five points behind Vancouver and Minnesota United, the two clubs tied for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. To make matters worse, Sporting KC have played two more matches than Vancouver and Minnesota.

"We know the situation we're in," forward Johnny Russell said Thursday. "We put ourselves in that. We know we're going to have to win almost all of the games we have left. We know how difficult that's going to be, but we have to have belief and confidence that we can do that. That has to start this weekend."

San Jose (9-7-8, 35 points) seems to be in a much better position, holding down fifth place in the Western Conference. The Quakes are on a four-match MLS unbeaten streak (2-0-2) and haven't lost since late June.

Against Vancouver, Jeremy Ebobisse crossed to Cristian Espinoza, who was wide open on the right side of the box. Espinoza fired it past Whitecaps' keeper Yohei Takaoka for an easy score in the 43rd minute. It was the Earthquakes' first good scoring opportunity, but it was all they needed.

"To get a shutout here is super difficult," San Jose coach Luchi Gonzalez said. "I have to be really proud of our guys. It was a beautiful counter with (Ebobisse) connecting with Cristian. Cristian is continuing to be dangerous."

Since late 2016, Kansas City has gone 8-2-3 against San Jose in the regular season with a 5-0-1 mark at Children's Mercy Park. SKC are 15-1-3 at home against the Earthquakes since August 2004.

San Jose won the first match of the season between the two sides April 15 with a 3-0 victory at home.

—Field Level Media