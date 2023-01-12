Former tackle Bob Brown died Friday night at 81, the Pro Football Hall of Fame — of which he was a member — announced.

Advertisement

Brown spent 10 years in the NFL with the Eagles, Rams, and Raiders. Nicknamed “The Boomer,” he was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, drafted second overall by Philadelphia in the 1964 NFL Draft.

The Ohio native was described as a soft-spoken person off the field but “the most aggressive lineman that ever played,” according to the Hall.

“Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement Saturday. “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique – and sometimes brute force – to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so.

“Yet off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., captured eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004. The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeCe and Robert Jr. for their loss.”

Brown, who was also elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, suffered a stroke in April.