Spring training roundup: Adley Rutschman’s grand slam powers O’s

Adley Rutschman bashed a grand slam that proved to be the winning hit in the Baltimore Orioles' 6-4 spring-training victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday in Sarasota, Fla.

The Red Sox scored four runs in the top of the fourth before the O's answered with a five-run bottom of the frame. Jorge Mateo knocked an RBI double before Rutschman drove in Mateo, Ryan McKenna and Adam Frazier.

Mateo also had an RBI single. Niko Goodrum went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run for Boston.

Yankees 3, Red Sox 3

Adam Duvall hit a game-tying solo homer as host Boston tied a split-squad game with rival New York in Fort Myers, Fla.

Anthony Volpe's solo shot in the top of the fifth put the Yankees up 3-2 before Duvall responded in the bottom half. Greg Allen had an RBI triple and a run for the Red Sox.

Blue Jays 8, Phillies 3

Zach Britton's three-run home run in the top of the ninth created a more comfortable margin in Toronto's win over host Philadelphia in Clearwater, Fla.

George Springer went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and Daulton Varsho added two RBIs for the Blue Jays. Josh Harrison finished 2-for-3 with a two-run homer for the Phillies.

Braves 11, Pirates 3

Ehire Adrianza, Ryan Casteel and Joe Hudson each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run as visiting Atlanta shellacked Pittsburgh in Bradenton, Fla.

Hudson and Michael Harris II went yard for the Braves. Bryan Reynolds homered and Jack Suwinski followed with a two-run shot to account for the Pirates' runs.

Astros 5, Marlins 1

Houston starter Hunter Brown pitched three perfect innings with three strikeouts and Korey Lee had a solo homer and an RBI single in a win over visiting Miami in Palm Beach, Fla.

Nick Fortes' RBI sacrifice fly drove in the Marlins' only run.

Cardinals 5, Nationals 1

Kramer Robertson cracked a solo homer and an RBI double as host St. Louis handled Washington in Sarasota.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz struck out five batters in 3 2/3 innings of work. Riley Adams went 2-for-3 and homered for the Nationals' only run.

Tigers 8, Twins 7

Host Detroit ran out to an 8-0 lead before holding off Minnesota in Lakeland, Fla.

Jermaine Palacios homered and went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Tigers, while teammate Ryan Kreidler was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Willi Castro bashed a three-run homer and Trevor Larnach added a two-run shot to help the Twins mount a comeback attempt.

Rays 10, Mets 4

Niko Hulsizer hit two solo home runs and an RBI single as Tampa Bay breezed past host New York in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Kyle Manzardo added four RBIs on a two-run homer and a two-run double for the Rays. Ronny Mauricio went yard for the Mets.

