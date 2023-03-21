Spring training roundup: A's yield inside-the-park HR, rally past Angels

Tyler Wade knocked a go-ahead RBI double to left in the top of the ninth, and the Oakland Athletics hung on to beat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 in a spring training game on Tuesday in Tempe, Ariz.

Cristian Pache started the rally earlier in the ninth when his double-play grounder scored the tying run and put Jose Escorche on third. Then Wade came to the plate and collected his second hit of the day.

Taylor Ward scored an inside-the-park home run for the Angels in the first inning. Ward's liner to center got past a diving Esteury Ruiz, and the A's were slow to chase it down. He later added an RBI single.

Luis Rengifo went 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, including a solo homer in the fourth that put Los Angeles ahead 5-4.

Yankees 6, Tigers 3

Josh Donaldson homered twice for four RBIs and host New York topped Detroit in Tampa, Fla.

Yankees starter Luis Severino struck out nine batters in four innings, and reliever Jonathan Loaisiga (1-0) struck out the side in the sixth for the win. Kerry Carpenter had a solo homer for the Tigers.

Pirates 4, Phillies 3

Chris Owings scored on a walk-off wild pitch for Pittsburgh to beat visiting Philadelphia in Bradenton, Fla.

Phillies reliever Noah Skirrow (0-1) was responsible for the wild pitch and finished with four walks, two hits and two runs over 2 1/3 innings. Jake Cave hit his third homer of spring training for Philadelphia, while Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen hit his first of the spring, a two-run shot.

Orioles 6, Red Sox 2

Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle launched solo homers in the first inning to power Baltimore to a win over visiting Boston in Sarasota, Fla.

Mountcastle finished 2-for-3 with two runs. Adam Duvall hit a solo shot and scored both Red Sox runs, but starter Chris Sale was shelled for six runs on nine hits over five innings in the loss.

Astros 2, Marlins 1

Chas McCormick and Jeremy Pena hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the third inning, and host Houston hung on to beat Miami in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Astros starter Ronel Blanco (2-0) struck out three and gave up one hit and one walk over three innings, while Bryan Garcia worked a rare four-inning save. The Marlins scored their only run on a Garcia balk.

Nationals 4, Cardinals 4

Host St. Louis scored all its runs -- including a bases-loaded walk and two runs on errors -- in the bottom of the eighth to forge a tie with Washington in Jupiter, Fla.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty scattered nine hits across 4 2/3 innings, while Nationals starter Josiah Gray was sharper, striking out five and yielding four hits and no walks in six scoreless innings. Washington got a two-run homer from Victor Robles and outhit St. Louis 15-6.

Twins 5, Rays 2

Carlos Correa hit a two-run home run and finished 2-for-3 with two runs to help Minnesota beat visiting Tampa Bay in Fort Myers, Fla.

Christian Vazquez added two RBIs for the Twins. Rene Pinto and Luke Raley hit back-to-back homers in the third to account for the Rays' runs.

Dodgers 4, Guardians 2

David Peralta's three-run homer in the second inning boosted Los Angeles' split squad to a win over host Cleveland in Goodyear, Ariz.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw (1-1) struck out three and allowed two runs on four hits and no walks over five innings. Cam Gallagher hit a two-run double for the Guardians.

Giants 12, Dodgers 1

Thairo Estrada had three hits and three RBIs to help visiting San Francisco pile on the Los Angeles split squad in Glendale, Ariz.

The Giants had 16 hits, hanging six hits and six runs on Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard (1-2) over 4 1/3 innings. Giants starter Alex Wood (1-1) threw five innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks.

Angels 7, Diamondbacks 1

Anthony Rendon went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Jo Adell hit a two-run homer, his fourth of spring training, as visiting Los Angeles beat Arizona in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. supplied the D-backs' only run with an eighth-inning RBI double.

White Sox 6, Brewers 5

Romy Gonzalez, Gavin Sheets and Adam Haseley all went yard for visiting Chicago in a victory over Milwaukee in Phoenix.

Jake Burger added a two-run ground-rule double and starter Lucas Giolito struck out six batters with just one hit over 4 1/3 innings. The Brewers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, including Isaac Collins' two-run single, but fell short of completing the comeback.

--Field Level Media