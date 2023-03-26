Spring training roundup: Astros pound Cardinals 24-1

Yainer Diaz went 3-for-3 with six RBIs and the Houston Astros rang up nine runs in the bottom of the eighth to pile on the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 24-1 in a spring training game on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Diaz hit a two-run single in the first inning before blasting a grand slam in the second. Will Wagner added three RBIs and Corey Julks had a two-run shot in the seventh that made it 15-1 Houston.

The Astros then batted around in the eighth, totaling 14 at-bats. Rylan Bannon had both a run-scoring single and an RBI sacrifice fly during the inning.

Advertisement

Astros starter Jose Urquidy scattered four hits over four innings, allowing the lone run on a multiple-error play in the second that scored Oscar Mercado. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty yielded six earned runs on four hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings.

Tigers 11, Rays 10

After Detroit stormed ahead in the eighth inning, Ryan Kreidler hit a walk-off RBI single in a win over visiting Tampa Bay in Lakeland, Fla.

Kerry Carpenter's two-run single in the eighth launched a four-run Tigers uprising, but Matthew Dyer's three-run shot in the top of the ninth allowed the Rays to tie it 10-10 before Kreidler drove home Jonathan Davis.

Riley Greene mashed a three-run home run 410 feet to center and Jonathan Schoop added a solo shot for the Tigers. Francisco Mejia had a solo homer for the Rays.

Advertisement

Yankees 6, Blue Jays 2

Jhony Brito tossed 5 1/3 perfect innings to help host New York beat Toronto in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

Brito (2-0), who split last season between Double-A and Triple-A and has yet to crack the big leagues, threw three strikeouts (all in the first inning) and threw 58 pitches. He received run support from Aaron Judge's second homer of the spring and Anthony Rizzo's first.

Matt Chapman and Andres Sosa drove in the Blue Jays' runs.

Orioles 4, Phillies 2

Anthony Santander hit his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot, to help host Baltimore beat Philadelphia in Sarasota, Fla.

Advertisement

The Orioles scored their other runs on a balk and a throwing error by Phillies catcher Aramis Garcia. Starter Kyle Bradish allowed just one run and one hit in five innings with three strikeouts.

Jake Cave went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and Jim Haley homered for the Phillies.

Advertisement

Twins 7, Red Sox 2

Ryan Jeffers, Willi Castro and Hernan Perez each smacked a two-run homer to lift visiting Minnesota past Boston in Fort Myers, Fla.

Advertisement

Twins starter Sonny Gray threw three perfect innings with four strikeouts. Chris Sale gave up Jeffers' homer and four other hits over five innings, walking two and fanning three.

Rafael Devers hit his first homer of the spring for the Red Sox.

Braves 8, Pirates 1

Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario hit early solo home runs and Ozzie Albies had a two-run single as host Atlanta beat Pittsburgh in North Port, Fla.

Advertisement

Braves starter Spencer Strider struck out four batters over four scoreless innings with one walk and two hits.

Chris Owings got the Pirates on the board in the ninth with a sac fly.

Nationals 2, Marlins 2

Victor Mesa Jr.'s RBI single for Miami in the sixth inning tied the game for good against visiting Washington in Sarasota, Fla.

Advertisement

Bryan De La Cruz scored for the Marlins on a throwing error and starter Jesus Luzardo gave up two runs on three hits and two walks in five innings, with four strikeouts.

Jeimer Candelario and Alex Call supplied the RBIs for the Nationals. Starter Josiah Gray gave up just one hit, one walk and one unearned run over four innings with three strikeouts.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media