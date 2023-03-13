Spring training roundup: Bo Bichette, Jays clobber Red Sox

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Bo Bichette homered twice and totaled four RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays racked up 18 hits in a 16-3 rout of the visiting Boston Red Sox in a spring training game Monday in Dunedin, Fla.

Addison Barger went for 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Andres Sosa added a three-run homer for the Blue Jays. Toronto starter Alek Manoah struck out five over 3 1/3 innings but yielded three runs on four walks and two hits.

Boston starter Chris Murphy was shelled for six runs (five earned) on four hits and six walks in 2 1/3 innings. Miguel Bleis hit a two-run single for the Red Sox.

Twins 1, Yankees 0

Max Kepler hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for the game's only run as host Minnesota blanked New York in Fort Myers, Fla.

Danny Coulombe and six Twins relievers combined to strike out 10 Yankees batters and allow just three hits and three walks. Deivi Garcia pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief and allowed Kepler's homer among just two hits.

Braves 6, Orioles 5 (7 inn.)

Eli White went yard twice and Braden Shewmake hit a go-ahead two-run triple to lift Atlanta over visiting Baltimore's split-squd team in North Port, Fla.

White finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs. The Braves allowed all five Orioles runs in the sixth inning, including home runs by Heston Kjerstad and Josh Lester, before Shewmake's winning triple. The game was called early due to rain.

Orioles 11, Tigers 7

In a split-squad game, host Baltimore won a shootout over Detroit in Sarasota, Fla.

The teams combined for nine home runs with six by the Orioles, including Austin Hays' third of spring training. Kerry Carpenter went 3-fof-3 with a double for the Tigers.

Rays 9, Tigers 5

Brandon Lowe hit a three-run home run and an RBI sac fly as host Tampa Bay defeated Detroit's split-squad team in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Daniel Robertson and Luke Raley smacked two-run singles during a six-run third inning for the Rays. Austin Meadows had a two-RBI double for the Tigers.

Nationals 7, Astros 6

Michael Chavis crushed a pinch-hit two-run homer to cap a five-run comeback in the bottom of the eighth and host Washington topped Houston in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Elijah Green hit a two-run triple preceding Chavis' home run for the Nationals. Grae Kessinger had a home run for the Astros.

Mets 9, Marlins 3

Tomas Nido homered and Tim Locastro contributed an RBI triple as visiting New York ran past Miami in Sarasota, Fla.

Lorenzo Cedrola went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run for the Mets. Garrett Cooper had a two-run shot among two hits for the Marlins.

