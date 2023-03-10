Spring training roundup: Cubs homer their way past Reds

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Trey Mancini, Patrick Wisdom and Christopher Morel all homered in the sixth inning to erase a five-run deficit and push the host Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds 8-6 in a spring training game Thursday in Mesa, Ariz.

The Cubs trailed 5-0 when Mancini hit a two-run home run to left. After two singles, Wisdom tied the game with a three-run shot to left center, and the very next batter, Morel, hit the go-ahead solo shot. Reds reliever Levi Stoudt allowed all six runs.

Luis Torrens and Sergio Alcantara drove in runs in the seventh for Chicago.

Luke Maile and Jason Vosler homered for the Reds, who scored four runs in the first two innings on Cubs starter Jameson Taillon.

Red Sox 11, Yankees 7

Visiting Boston scored nine straight runs on home runs by Tyler Dearden, Daniel Palka, Narciso Crook, Eddinson Paulino and Phillip Sikes to defeat New York in Tampa, Fla.

The first three homers, capped by Crook's three-run shot 424 feet to center, all came off the Yankees' Tyler Danish, a former Red Sox reliever. Jasson Dominguez and Andres Chaparro hit back-to-back home runs to score four runs in the bottom of the ninth for the Yankees.

Phillies 7, Orioles 6

Edmundo Sosa hit two home runs to drive in three runs for Philadelphia to edge visiting Baltimore in Clearwater, Fla.

Bryson Stott and Aramis Garcia also went yard for the Phillies. Robert Neustrom's two-run shot for the Orioles cut the deficit to one run in the seventh, but Baltimore couldn't complete the comeback.

Tigers 10, Pirates 7

Akil Baddoo stole home during a rundown and Nick Maton homered as visiting Detroit took down Pittsburgh in Bradenton, Fla.

The Tigers piled up five runs in the seventh inning and added one in the eighth for a 10-4 lead. Drew Maggi hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to help the Pirates make things interesting. Both teams finished with 13 hits.

Rays 6, Blue Jays (ss) 1

Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe both hit solo homers for host Tampa Bay in a victory over Toronto in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Brandon Lowe, who is not related to Josh, finished 2-for-2 for the Rays. Bo Bichette went 2-for-3 and Daulton Varsho drove in the only run for the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays (ss) 3, Braves 1

Cavan Biggio and George Springer homered for Toronto to help win a split-squad game against visiting Atlanta in Dunedin, Fla.

After Biggio's solo shot opened the scoring for the Jays, Sam Hilliard's solo blast tied the game in the top of the seventh. Springer answered in the bottom of the frame with his two-run homer to right center.

Athletics 1, Dodgers 0

Tony Kemp hit a single that drove in Ryan Noda to supply the only run of Oakland's victory over visiting Los Angeles in Mesa, Ariz.

The Athletics finished with just five hits and the Dodgers had just six. A's starter Adam Oller struck out seven batters in four innings and Dodgers starter Ryan Pepiot fanned four over three frames.

Giants 5, Brewers 2

Michael Conforto hit a solo home run and an RBI sacrifice fly to help host San Francisco withstand Milwaukee in Scottsdale, Ariz.

After Milwaukee's Victor Caratini tied the game 2-2 with a single that scored Christian Yelich, Stephen Piscotty hit a two-run double for the Giants and Roberto Perez added a homer for the final margin. Yelich also hit a solo homer for the Brewers.

Padres 6, Guardians 4

Jose Azocar went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs as visiting San Diego piled up 14 hits in a win over Cleveland in Goodyear, Ariz.

Azocar's two-run homer broke a 2-2 tie and put the Padres up for good. Zack Collins went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Guardians.

