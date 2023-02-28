Spring training roundup: Emmanuel Rivera, D-backs walk off Cubs

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Emmanuel Rivera's walk-off home run to left provided all three runs of the Arizona Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs in a Cactus League game Monday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

It was scoreless for 8 1/2 innings before Rivera's full-count shot brought in Camden Duzenack and P.J. Higgins. Seven Arizona pitchers held the Cubs, who were playing a split-squad game, to two singles with 10 strikeouts.

Guardians 12, Cubs 4

Roman Quinn hit two home runs, including a three-run blast to cap a six-run fifth inning, to power Cleveland over host Chicago in Mesa, Ariz.

Advertisement

Rockies 7, Athletics 3

Kris Bryant and Elias Diaz homered as Colorado grabbed a 6-0 lead en route to beating host Oakland in Mesa.

G/O Media may get a commission 47% Off Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike Work it

This exercise bike can be folded away when not in use, has 16 different levels of resistance, has a backrest, and also has arm and leg resistance bands too. Buy for $160 from Amazon Advertisement

Brewers 10, Royals 4

Milwaukee got two-run homers from Mike Brosseau and Hedbert Perez and scored the final 10 runs of the game to breeze past host Kansas City in Surprise, Ariz.

Advertisement

White Sox 10, Mariners 1

Elvis Andrus tripled and Tim Anderson drove him in with a double to start a 10-run uprising as host Chicago demolished Seattle in Phoenix.

Advertisement

Rangers 13, Reds 2

Visiting Texas jumped on Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene early and racked up 17 hits in a rout in Goodyear, Ariz.

Advertisement

Giants 8, Angels 6

Brandon Crawford kicked off a four-run fourth inning with an RBI single and stole home later that inning to lead visiting San Francisco past Los Angeles in Tempe, Ariz.

Advertisement

Dodgers 7, Padres 6

James Outman, Ryan Ward and Jorbit Vivas combined to knock in four runs in the top of the ninth and Los Angeles allowed two to score in the bottom half before holding off host San Diego in Peoria, Ariz.

Advertisement

Cardinals 12, Mets 7

Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer and an RBI single and Luken Baker also went deep as St. Louis beat New York in Sarasota, Fla.

Advertisement

Marlins 4, Astros 3

C.J. Hinojosa went 3-for-3 and Peyton Burdick homered as Miami edged Houston in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Advertisement

Red Sox 4, Twins 1

Kutter Crawford struck out two in two scoreless innings and Jarren Duran doubled and homered as Boston defeated Minnesota in Fort Myers, Fla.

Advertisement

Phillies 9, Pirates 7

Aaron Nola tossed two hitless, scoreless innings and Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa and Weston Wilson socked home runs as Philadelphia got past Pittsburgh in Bradenton, Fla.

Advertisement

Rays 14, Orioles 2

Wander Franco finished 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and four RBIs, leading Tampa Bay to a rout of Baltimore in Sarasota, Fla.

Advertisement

Braves 7, Blue Jays 0

Max Fried fanned four in two innings, Spencer Strider followed with two no-hit innings and seven Atlanta pitchers combined to blank Toronto in North Port, Fla.

Advertisement

Yankees 8, Tigers 5

Tayler Aguilar hit a two-run double in a four-run seventh inning as New York rallied for a victory over Detroit in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media