Spring training roundup: Jake Woodford, Cards shut out Marlins

St. Louis starter Jake Woodford pitched five shutout innings -- striking out seven -- and Nolan Gorman had an RBI single in a four-run sixth inning as the host Cardinals blanked the Miami Marlins 5-0 Monday in Jupiter, Fla.

Gorman finished 1-for-3 and scored a run. On Sunday, he hit a two-run homer in the Cardinals' 8-7 victory over the New York Mets.

Woodford gave up five hits and walked one against the Marlins. His counterpart, Daniel Castano, also pitched five shutout innings, giving up three hits, one walk and striking out four Cardinals to lower his spring ERA to 0.71.

Blue Jays 5, Tigers 0

Starter Kevin Gausman threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts and Devonte Brown hit a three-run homer to help visiting Toronto shut out Detroit in Lakeland, Fla.

The Blue Jays scored their runs in the final two innings; Brown's homer came in the ninth. Riley Greene led the Tigers with two hits.

Braves 6, Rays 5

Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-3 with two runs to lead host Atlanta past Tampa Bay in North Port, Fla.

The Braves outhit the Rays 13-12. Yandy Diaz and Taylor Walls each had a home run and one other hit for Tampa Bay.

Pirates 7, Red Sox 5

Canaan Smith-Njigba had three hits and drove in two runs as Pittsburgh defeated host Boston in Fort Myers, Fla.

For the Red Sox, Rafael Devers went 1-for-3 with a run to raise his spring batting average to .350.

Phillies 14, Orioles 6

Rhys Hoskins recorded a homer, a double, two runs and four RBIs to lead host Philadelphia's 15-hit attack in a victory over Baltimore in Clearwater, Fla.

Hoskins' homer was a two-run shot in the second inning. He has 11 hits -- including four home runs -- in 31 at-bats this spring for a .355 average. The Orioles got a three-run homer from Gunnar Henderson.

--Field Level Media