Spring training roundup: Michael Toglia, Rockies rock Brewers

Michael Toglia went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs to highlight the Colorado Rockies' 12-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Phoenix.

Toglia, playing right field, also scored four runs as the visiting Rockies pounded 18 hits.

Advertisement

Harold Castro went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Mike Moustakas went 3-for-4 with two runs, Ezequiel Tovar went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Yonathan Daza drove in two runs.

The Brewers collected 12 hits, including two home runs from William Contreras, who was 2-for-3 with six RBIs and two runs. Brian Anderson also went deep.

G/O Media may get a commission Ooh. stunning. New Amazon Fire TVs QLED UHD 4K realness

Preorder or buy the new (and ultra-affordable) Amazon Fire TVs—the most expensive rings in around $600. Preorder or Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Braves 6, Red Sox 1

Matt Olson hit his eighth home run of the spring and Eddie Rosario and Sean Murphy also went deep as Atlanta cruised past Boston in North Port, Fla.

Advertisement

Rosario was 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, and Michael Harris II was 2-for-3 with a double. Eight Braves pitchers combined on a four-hitter.

Niko Goodrum and Yu Chang doubled for the Red Sox.

Twins 8, Pirates 4

Jose Miranda went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI, and Donovan Solano and Hernan Perez homered as Minnesota doubled up Pittsburgh in Fort Myers, Fla.

Advertisement

Right-hander Joe Ryan started for the Twins and went 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

Maikol Escotto slammed a three-run homer 404 feet in the ninth inning for Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Yankees 8, Rays 4

Eric Wagaman went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs to lead host New York past Tampa Bay in Tampa, Fla.

Advertisement

Rafael Ortega hit a solo shot for the Yankees, while Josh Donaldson went 2-for-2 with a double.

Christian Bethancourt homered for the Rays, and Josh Lowe had two hits including a double.

Advertisement

Cardinals 8, Orioles 2

Jacob Buchberger and Chandler Redmond each slammed three-run homers to power St. Louis past Baltimore in Sarasota, Fla.

Advertisement

Nolan Gorman also went deep for the Cardinals.

Ryan O'Hearn homered for the Orioles, who were outhit 13-4.

Phillies 5, Blue Jays 2

Trea Turner and Leandro Pineda homered in Philadelphia's victory over host Toronto in Dunedin, Fla.

Advertisement

Bryson Stott added a two-run single in the first inning.

Nathan Lukes went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run for the Blue Jays.

Padres 4, Mariners 2

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run double in the third inning as San Diego doubled up host Seattle in Peoria, Ariz.

Advertisement

Right-hander Seth Lugo started for the Padres and allowed five hits, two runs and one walk with three strikeouts in six innings.

The Mariners totaled five hits, all singles, along with three walks while striking out nine times.

Advertisement

White Sox 6, Cubs 6

The White Sox scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning, including Romy Gonzalez's three-run homer, to tie their Chicago rival in Mesa, Ariz.

Advertisement

The Cubs had led 4-0 after the first inning and 6-0 after four, with Dansby Swanson going deep in the second.

The White Sox notched a single run in the sixth, then scored five times in the ninth on a single, walk, fielder's choice, Gonzalez's homer, a single, a double and DJ Gladney's two-out, two-run single.

Advertisement

Rangers 4, Royals 4

Texas struck for a pair of runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to forge a tie with Kansas City in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Michael Massey hit a two-run homer and Hunter Dozier added a solo shot in the fourth inning as the Royals jumped out to a 4-0 lead. But a two-run double from Josh H. Smith and RBI singles from Robbie Grossman and Jonah Heim allowed the Rangers to avoid the loss.

Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings while walking one and striking out six. Kansas City relievers Dylan Coleman and Jose Cuas gave up two runs apiece.

Advertisement

Angels 5, Dodgers 4

Mike Trout hit a two-run homer and Taylor Ward ripped a solo blast as the Los Angeles Angels edged the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim, Calif.

Advertisement

Ward also walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to bring home a key insurance run. Cesar Valdez earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Dodgers scored all four of their runs via the long ball, getting solo home runs from Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas, Chris Taylor and Luke Williams.

Advertisement

Diamondbacks 7, Guardians 6

Arizona scored all seven of its runs in its final two at-bats to sneak by Cleveland in Phoenix.

Advertisement

Josh Naylor, Amed Rosario and Milan Tolentino each had run-scoring singles to help the Guardians take a commanding 6-0 lead, but the Diamondbacks stormed back, moving ahead on Jordan Lawlar's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Carlos Vargas, Miguel Castro and Scott McGough each provided a scoreless inning of relief to allow the Diamondbacks to make their comeback after starter Madison Bumgarner was tagged for four runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings.

Advertisement

Athletics 12, Giants 6

Ramon Laureano hit a three-run homer and Seth Brown and Jesus Aguilar added two RBIs apiece as Oakland doubled up host San Francisco.

Advertisement

A's right-hander James Kaprielian went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits to go along with two walks and six strikeouts to earn the win.

Ford Proctor went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Giants, who also got a pair of hits from Joc Pederson.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media