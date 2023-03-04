Spring training roundup: Nationals handle Mets, Max Scherzer

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Washington's Trevor Williams tossed two scoreless innings against his former team as the Nationals topped the New York Mets 11-6 on Friday in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Williams spent the past two seasons in New York before signing a two-year, $13 million contract with Washington in December.

Mets starter Max Scherzer was tagged for seven runs -- all unearned -- 2 2/3 innings. He was called for a balk when he tried to quick-pitch Victor Robles after the plate umpire reset the clock in use this year to cut down the time between pitches.

Astros 11, Braves 8

J.J. Matijevic hit a two-run single and a three-run double as Houston outslugged Atlanta in West Palm Beach, Fla. Atlanta starter Bryce Elder threw three scoreless innings.

Red Sox 9, Twins 4

Reese McGuire hit a grand slam and Caleb Hamilton and Triston Casas also went deep for Boston in a win over Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. Kyle Farmer socked a two-run homer for the Twins.

Cardinals 8, Marlins 3

Miles Mikolas fanned three in three shutout innings as St. Louis downed Miami in Sarasota, Fla. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and singled for the Marlins.

Tigers (ss) 6, Phillies 3

Detroit's Matt Vierling went 3-for-3 with a homer against his former team as a Tigers split squad defeated Philadelphia in Clearwater, Fla. Edmundo Sosa doubled and homered for the Phillies.

Blue Jays 7, Rays 6

Rainer Nunez's two-run single capped a three-run ninth inning as Toronto rallied past Tampa Bay in Dunedin, Fla. Jonathan Aranda hit two doubles for the Rays.

White Sox 6, Reds 4

Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run homer and Yasmani Grandal had a solo shot as Chicago beat Cincinnati in Phoenix. Jake Fraley belted a three-run home run for the Reds.

Giants (ss) 3, Rockies 2

Anthony DeSclafani struck out three in two shutout innings as a San Francisco split squad edged Colorado in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ty Blach fanned three in two perfect innings for the Rockies.

Royals 6, A's 4

Jose Briseno and Samad Taylor collected two hits apiece to lead Kansas City past Oakland in Mesa, Ariz. Brent Rooker finished 2-for-2 with two runs for the A's.

Guardians 7, Brewers 4

Petey Halpin's three-run double broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted Cleveland over Milwaukee in Goodyear, Ariz. Bryse Wilson threw two scoreless innings, striking out four, for the Brewers.

Rangers 11, Giants (ss) 4

Twelve Texas players had one hit apiece in a blowout of a San Francisco split squad at Surprise, Ariz. Michael Gigliotti hit a three-run homer for the Giants.

Dodgers 2, Angels 2

Myles Emmerson's two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a tie against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tempe, Ariz. Trayce Thompson and Jonny DeLuca drew bases-loaded walks for the Dodgers in the fourth inning.

Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3

Tom Murphy and Mason McCoy both went 3-for-3 as Seattle doubled up Arizona in Scottsdale, Ariz. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales fired 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Pirates 1, Orioles 1

Pittsburgh's Jack Suwinski hit an RBI single in the top of the first, Ryan Mountcastle responded with an RBI double in the bottom of the first, and neither team scored again in Sarasota, Fla. Mountcastle wound up 2-for-3.

Tigers (ss) 5, Yankees 3

Michael Papierski went 2-for-2 with two RBIs as a Detroit split squad defeated New York in Tampa. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole fired three scoreless innings of one-hit ball, striking out four.

--Field Level Media