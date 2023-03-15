Spring training roundup: Phillies rally in ninth inning to edge Yankees

Madison Stokes homered during a two-run ninth inning to help lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-8 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday in a spring training game in Tampa, Fla.

Stokes, in his lone at-bat, led off the ninth by sending Jack Neely's four-seam fastball 369 feet to left to tie the game at 8-all. After Leandro Pineda singled, Dalton Guthrie doubled with one out and Will Toffey walked to load the bases. Jim Haley then grounded out to score Pineda for the go-ahead run.

Philadelphia's Brandon Marsh doubled and drove in three runs. Starter Aaron Nola struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

New York, which had scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth for an 8-7 lead, got doubles from Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera. Yankees starter Luis Severino allowed two hits, four runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Astros 9, Braves 3

Right-hander Bryan Garcia threw three scoreless innings as Houston pitchers scattered seven hits and six walks while fanning nine in a win over host Atlanta in North Port, Fla.

Zach Daniels and Bligh Madris each drove in two runs for the Astros. Braves starter Spencer Strider was touched up for six hits and two runs with eight strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Houston pulled away with three runs in the sixth before blowing the game open with another three in the eighth.

Red Sox 9, Rays 1

Rob Refsnyder hit a three-run double as Boston handled visiting Tampa Bay in Fort Myers, Fla.

Adam Duvall homered for the second time this spring for Boston. Bobby Dalbec tripled and drove in a run, and Christian Koss had two RBIs for the Red Sox.

Rays right-hander Evan McKendry yielded three hits, three runs and one walk with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. Daniel Robertson's RBI double provided the Rays' only run.

Blue Jays 7, Pirates 1

LJ Talley hit a solo homer in support of Kevin Gausman, who fanned seven in 3 1/3 scoreless innings as host Toronto knocked off Pittsburgh in Dunedin, Fla.

Gausman, a right-hander, allowed two hits and two walks as Toronto pitchers combined to record 15 strikeouts.

Connor Joe went 3-for-3 for Pittsburgh.

Cardinals 4, Mets 1

Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson, Kramer Robertson and Juan Yepez doubled for four of St. Louis' seven hits in a victory over host New York in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Six Cardinals pitchers combined to limit the Mets to five hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Starter Connor Thomas registered two strikeouts in four scoreless innings.

New York starter Justin Verlander threw five shutout innings, fanning eight while allowing one hit.

Rangers 4, Royals 3

Sandy Leon's walk-off double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Frainyer Chavez as Texas edged visiting Kansas City in Surprise, Ariz.

Leon doubled twice for Texas, which had only four hits and struck out 14 times. The Rangers got a strong start from Dane Dunning, who allowed no runs, one hit and one walk with six strikeouts in five innings.

The Royals mustered five hits, as Jake Means homered and Nate Eaton doubled and went 2-for-3.

