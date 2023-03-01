Spring training roundup: Pirates, O’s play unneeded bottom of 9th

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Even the umpires didn't stick around, but the Baltimore Orioles and host Pittsburgh Pirates decided to play the bottom of the ninth after the Pirates had locked up a 7-4 win during a spring training game Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla.

Managers Derek Shelton of Pittsburgh and Brandon Hyde of Baltimore decided they wanted to get in more baseball after the umpire crew had already left the field. Orioles catcher Maverick Handley called balls and strikes thrown by teammate right-hander Ofreidy Gomez during the half inning.

The Pirates opened a 5-0 lead before the Orioles put up four runs across the fifth and sixth innings, thanks in part to Franchy Cordero's two-run home run.

Nick Gonzales responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth and Jason Delay went yard in the seventh to conclude the scoring for the Pirates, who picked up their first win of spring training.

Rays 12, Yankees 0

Host Tampa Bay scored eight runs in the seventh inning on its way to routing New York in Kissimmee, Fla.

Luke Raley and Jonathan Aranda hit home runs for the Rays, and starter Jeffrey Springs combined with seven relievers to hold the Yankees to five singles with 11 strikeouts.

Twins 10, Braves 7

Leadoff batter Edouard Julien hit two home runs for four RBIs and Willi Castro added a three-run homer as Minnesota got past visiting Atlanta in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Twins scored four runs in the first off Atlanta starter Ian Anderson. Kevin Pillar had a two-run homer and an RBI single to power the Braves' offense.

Cardinals 5, Nationals 3

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back solo homers off Patrick Corbin in the first inning, and St. Louis held off host Washington in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Jeter Downs, Derek Hill and Stone Garrett responded with RBIs for the Nationals after they fell behind 5-0, but they could not complete the comeback.

Phillies 7, Blue Jays 2

Trea Turner hit a two-run single and finished 2-for-3 with a run as host Philadelphia took care of Toronto in Clearwater, Fla.

Right fielders Zach Britton and Sebastian Espino hit homers from the ninth spot in the batting order to account for the Blue Jays' runs.

Astros 8, Mets 4

David Hensley bashed a two-run home run to cap a five-run first and propel Houston past host New York in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Jordan Brewer and Cesar Salazar later added homers for the Astros. Francisco Lindor went 2-for-2 with an RBI single and a walk for the Mets.

Mariners 9, Guardians 8

Seattle scored eight runs over the first two innings, then staved off visiting Cleveland to win in Peoria, Ariz.

Teoscar Hernandez and Ty France went yard for the Mariners before Jake Anchia's solo shot in the eighth broke an 8-8 tie. The Guardians, playing a split-squad game, posted a six-run sixth inning to tie the score, thanks in part to pinch hitter Michael Berglund's three-run double.

Reds 7, Dodgers 1

Tyler Stephenson hit an RBI double off Julio Urias in the third inning and Cincinnati poured on six more runs in the final two frames to beat host Los Angeles in Phoenix.

Nick Solak homered for the Reds. Andy Pages drove in the Dodgers' lone run.

Rangers 6, Rockies 4

Texas got home runs from Clint Frazier and Brad Miller en route to beating visiting Colorado in Surprise, Ariz.

Charlie Blackmon, Cole Tucker and Ezequiel Tovar went deep for the Rockies.

Royals 12, Guardians 6

Maikel Garcia knocked a two-run home run and a two-run single to help Kansas City pull away from host Cleveland in Goodyear, Ariz.

Josh Bell hit a two-run homer in the first inning and David Fry later added a two-run double for the Guardians.

Padres 7, Giants 5

Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI triple and David Dahl followed with a three-run homer in the first inning as San Diego staved off host San Francisco in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Home runs by Brett Wisely and Joey Bart helped the Giants tie the game 4-4 in the fifth before Jackson Merrill's RBI double and Tim Lopes' sacrifice fly gave the Padres the lead for good.

White Sox 4, Diamondbacks 1

Seby Zavala smacked a two-run homer and Billy Hamilton scored two runs for visiting Chicago to top Arizona in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies tossed three strikeouts and two walks in two innings, and Jake McCarthy drove in the team's only run on a first-inning double-play grounder.

Brewers 6, Cubs 3

Brian Anderson, Rowdy Tellez and Abraham Toro all went yard for Milwaukee in a victory over visiting Chicago in Phoenix.

Toro's was a three-run blast to give the Brewers a four-run edge in the eighth. Nelson Velazquez hit a two-run shot for the Cubs.

Angels 11, Athletics 5

Shohei Ohtani struck out two in 2 1/3 hitless innings and Kyren Paris collected five RBIs as Los Angeles topped host Oakland in Mesa, Ariz.

Paris had a two-run triple, a bases-loaded walk and a two-run double for the Angels. Jace Peterson cracked a three-run homer for the Athletics.

Red Sox 7, Marlins 2

Leadoff hitter Greg Allen went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two stolen bases and two runs as Boston beat Miami in Sarasota, Fla. Marlins starter Trevor Rogers struck out four in two scoreless innings.

