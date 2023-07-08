Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich signs 5-year contract

April 8, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich walks the sideline during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moody Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Austin.
Image: Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich has signed a five-year contract that is reportedly worth in excess of $80 million

The Hall of Fame coach has won five NBA titles with the Spurs since taking over as coach in 1996. He is the NBA's all-time leader with 1,366 regular-season coaching victories

Popovich, 74, will be in charge of the development of No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, the most hyped player to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003. Popovich will be 79 when the contract runs out in 2028.

It is the third time San Antonio has held the top pick during Popovich's tenure. David Robinson (1987) and Tim Duncan (1997) both became Hall of Fame players.

Popovich is a three-time NBA Coach of the Year.

San Antonio has missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, and bottomed out with a 22-60 record last season. Prior to that, the Spurs made the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons

--Field Level Media