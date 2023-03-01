Spurs end 16-game losing skid at Jazz's expense

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, including several big buckets down the stretch, to help the San Antonio Spurs snap a 16-game losing streak with a 102-94 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

The outcome, which wrapped up San Antonio's nine-game circus road trip, gave the Spurs their first victory since they beat Brooklyn on Jan. 17. It also ended an 18-game losing skid away from home.

Doug McDermott hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 for San Antonio. Jeremy Sochan added 13 points and Devonte' Graham had 12 for the Spurs, who won just their 15th game on the season.

Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points with 10 rebounds, and Walker Kessler contributed a double-double of 10 points and 15 boards for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 16.

The Jazz, playing without injured regulars Jordan Clarkson (thumb) and Collin Sexton (hamstring), committed 20 turnovers and only shot 35.3% (30 of 85).

Utah had the momentum momentarily in the fourth quarter after McDermott, Blake Wesley and Graham hit consecutive 3s during an 11-0 run that gave the Spurs an 88-82 lead. Horton-Tucker responded with a pair of shots beyond the arc to tie it.

The teams traded leads before San Antonio seized control down the stretch, beginning with a go-ahead bucket by Johnson with 2:46 remaining.

Collins followed with a pair of free throws, and then Johnson scored six points in the final 2:06 as the Jazz went cold.

Utah used a 13-2 run, dominating in the paint during the stretch, for a 68-58 third-quarter lead. But San Antonio closed the gap by finishing the quarter on a 9-2 run.

Markkanen scored 22 points in the first half, but the Spurs led 50-48 at the break.

The Jazz finished without guard Ochai Agbaji, who started for Clarkson but left with a lower leg contusion in the third quarter.

Utah now embarks on a six-game road trip as San Antonio finally heads home after a 1-8 road swing.

--Field Level Media