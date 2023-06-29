Spurs G Devonte' Graham pleads guilty to DWI charge

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham pleaded guilty earlier this week to driving while intoxicated in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., in July 2022

Graham reportedly entered the plea during a court hearing Tuesday. He faces sentencing on July 27.

Graham was arrested after police pulled him over at 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022, for driving 63 mph on a street where the speed limit was 40. Officers suspected impairment during the traffic stop and Graham submitted to a breath test.

His results were a 0.11 breath-alcohol concentration, above the state maximum of .08. Graham was then taken to the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh.

Prosecutors dropped the speeding charge against Graham.

Graham, 28, was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of his arrest. New Orleans traded him to San Antonio at the trade deadline in February.

Graham averaged 5.3 points in 53 games off the bench for New Orleans last season. After the trade, he averaged 13.0 and 4.0 assists in 20 games (eight starts) for the Spurs

Graham has career averages of 11.6 points and 4.5 assists in 313 games (171 starts) over five NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets (2018-21), Pelicans (2021-23) and Spurs

--Field Level Media