Spurs G Devonte' Graham suspended 2 games for 2022 DWI

The NBA issued a two-game suspension to San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham on Wednesday for his 2022 arrest for driving while intoxicated

Graham pleaded guilty to a charge of impaired driving and was sentenced last week to 12 months of unsupervised probation following an arrest in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., in July 2022

The two-game suspension without pay will commence with the next NBA regular season game for which Graham is eligible and able to play

Graham was arrested after police pulled him over at 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022, for driving 63 mph on a street where the speed limit was 40. Officers suspected impairment during the traffic stop and he submitted to a breath test

His results were a 0.11 breath-alcohol concentration, above the state maximum of 0.08. Graham was then taken to the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh

Graham, 28, was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of his arrest. New Orleans traded him to San Antonio at the trade deadline in February

He averaged 5.3 points in 53 games off the bench for New Orleans last season. After the trade, he averaged 13.0 and 4.0 assists in 20 games (eight starts) for the Spurs

Graham has career averages of 11.6 points and 4.5 assists in 313 games (171 starts) over five NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets (2018-21), Pelicans (2021-23) and Spurs

--Field Level Medi