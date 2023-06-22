Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Spurs select Victor Wembanyama first overall in NBA draft

By
Field Level Media
Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Victor Wembanyama arrives for the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

As expected, the San Antonio Spurs chose French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday in New York

Wembanyama, 19, is considered the most coveted draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

Listed at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is expected to be an immediate difference-maker in the NBA. He has strong floor play, likes to shoot from outside and is effective in the interior.

Wembanyama averaged 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 blocked shots and 2.5 assists in 44 games this season for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 this season.

San Antonio earned the right to pick No. 1 by winning last month's NBA draft lottery.

The Spurs have won five NBA titles under coach Gregg Popovich and have previously hit the No. 1 overall draft pick jackpot twice with the selections of David Robinson (1987) and Tim Duncan (1997)

Both players, along with Popovich, are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

--Field Level Media