
NBA

Spurs shut down Victor Wembanyama for rest of summer league

By
Field Level Media
Jul 7, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center.
Image: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs dropped the curtain on summer league for No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds with 4 blocks on 41 percent shooting in two games in Las Vegas. Wembanyama tallied 27 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, but he's not playing for the rest of the exhibition season in Vegas.

"I know I got to talk with Pop," Wembanyama said Sunday about discussing playing more games with coach Gregg Popovich. "I'm going to listen to what he's going to say, but I'm ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100 percent."

Wembanyama shot just 2-for-13 from the field in his debut Friday against the Charlotte Hornets and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller.

The Spurs' next two games in summer league are Tuesday against the Washington Wizards and Friday against the Detroit Pistons

--Field Level Media