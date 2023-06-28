Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama to skip Sacramento, debut in Vegas

By
Field Level Media
Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama greets fans at a press conference at AT&amp;amp;T Center.
Image: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that top overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama will not travel to Sacramento to compete in next week's California Classic

That tournament will be held Monday and Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Wembanyama will join the club at the Las Vegas Summer League, however. The Spurs' first game in Sin City is July 7 against No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets, although it is not yet known if the 19-year-old Frenchman will compete in that contest

Last week, Wembanyama became the third player selected by San Antonio with the No. 1 overall draft choice. The club previously hit the jackpot with the selections of future Hall of Famers David Robinson (1987) and Tim Duncan (1997).

The Spurs were in position to draft the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama because they were a woeful 22-60 last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season

--Field Level Media