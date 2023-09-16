St. Louis City, Dynamo play to 1-1 draw

Corey Baird opened the scoring for Houston, and Joao Klauss found the equalizer for St. Louis as the Dynamo and St. Louis City played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.

With the tie, Houston (11-10-7, 40 points) extended its unbeaten streak to six games over all competitions but saw its run of clean sheets come to an end at five games. The Dynamo are now 9-2-3 at home this season but have won just two of 19 games against expansion franchises since October 2012.

St. Louis (15-10-4, 49 points) improved to 4-4-3 in road matches against Western Conference teams this season and 5-7-3 overall away from home. The Western Conference leaders defeated Houston 3-0 on June 3 in the only other meeting between the two clubs this season.

Klauss levelled the game at 1-1 in the 87th minute, heading home the rebound off Tomas Ostrak's shot for his seventh goal of the season.

Baird got the Dynamo on the board in the 42nd minute, heading an Amine Bassi feed past keeper Roman Burki for his seventh goal of the season.

St. Louis City's best chance of the opening half came in the 33rd minute. Aziel Jackson's shot from just outside the area, across the box, forced Steve Clark to make a diving stop.

St. Louis was without forward Samuel Adeniran in Houston. Adeniran, who had scored five times in his last six games, served a one-game suspension after receiving two yellow cards in last weekend's 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy.

Up next, Houston hosts Vancouver on Sept. 20, while St. Louis entertains LAFC on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media