Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Stars bounce back vs. Wild behind Roope Hintz's hat trick

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 19, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) scores a power play goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Apr 19, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) scores a power play goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Roope Hintz had three goals and an assist to help the Dallas Stars even their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the visiting Minnesota Wild with a 7-3 win in Game 2 on Wednesday

Watch
Does Jalen Hurts' contract help or hurt Lamar Jackson? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Domantas Sabonis at fault for the Draymond stomp? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Echo Kellum's mixed feelings on Chicago Bears owners & new stadium
Tuesday 4:22PM

Game 3 is Friday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Dallas' Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals, Jamie Benn logged a goal and an assist, Tyler Seguin also scored and Miro Heiskanen set a Dallas playoff record with four assists. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars, who went 3-for-6 on power plays and are 5-for-11 with a man advantage in the series

Advertisement

Oskar Sundqvist, Marcus Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Wild. Minnesota opted to start Marc-Andre Fleury in goal, and the 19-year veteran finished with 24 saves

Filip Gustavsson made 51 saves for the Wild in their 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 1 on Monday

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
42% Off
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Listen up
These are some of the best earbuds Samsung users can get and feature active noise cancelling, incredible sound quality, and a long-lasting fast-charging battery.

Advertisement

Hintz scored on a short-handed breakaway to give the Stars a 1-0 lead at 3:38 of the first period

Tyler Seguin tipped in a slap shot with 30 seconds left on a four-minute high-sticking penalty to extend the lead to 2-0 at 11:20 of the first.

Advertisement

Sundqvist was credited with a goal after a rebound went off his skate and into the Dallas net to cut the gap to 2-1 with 3:49 remaining in the opening period.

The Stars stretched their lead to three when Benn scored on a power play to make it 3-1 at 4:07 of the second period. Dadonov followed with a goal at 5:34 to make it 4-1

Advertisement

Minnesota answered with two goals 11 seconds apart, the fastest in team history for a playoff game, quickly trimming the lead to one.

Johansson's power play goal cut the deficit to 4-2 on a power play at 11:54, and Gaudreau got loose off the ensuing faceoff and scored to make it 4-3 at 12:05.

Advertisement

The Stars came back with two quick goals of their own later in the period to re-establish a three-goal lead

Dadonov scored his second goal at 16:08 to make it 5-3, and Hintz matched him with his second at 16:56 for a 6-3 lead.

Advertisement

Hintz completed the hat trick with another power-play goal for a 7-3 lead at 12:16 of the third period.

--Field Level Media