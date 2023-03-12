Stars come from behind, upend Kraken in OT

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Miro Heiskanen scored at 3:26 of overtime as the Dallas Stars rallied for a 4-3 victory against the host Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

That came after the Stars' Joe Pavelski tallied at 18:50 of the third period to tie the score with the Dallas net empty and an extra attacker on the ice.

Roope Hintz and Mason Marchment also scored for Dallas, which improved to 6-1-1 in its past eight games. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 28 saves.

Jordan Eberle, Ryan Donato and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Seattle, which lost for just the second time in its past seven games (5-1-1). Vince Dunn added two assists. Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 of 25 shots.

The winning goal came after Max Domi flipped a centering pass from the left-wing corner past two defenders and right onto the stick of Heiskanan, who put a one-timer into the upper left corner of the net.

Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal at 16:35 of the third to give Seattle its lone lead before Pavelski tied it following a scramble in front of the Kraken net.

The Kraken outshot Dallas 14-11 in a scoreless first period.

The Stars got on the board at 4:51 of the second. Esa Lindell collected a rebound at the left faceoff dot and sent a pass across the slot and Hintz put a one-timer into the open side of the net.

Seattle tied it at 7:41 of the period. Dunn's shot from the blue line was redirected past Oettinger by Eberle from the top of the crease.

The Stars regained the lead at 10:29 of the second following a faceoff win in the offensive zone. Ryan Suter's shot from the right point was headed wide of the net, but Marchment reached out to tip the puck past Grubauer.

Seattle tied the score at 10:03 of the third as Donato scored on a rebound.

Stars forward Tyler Seguin didn't play after suffering a lower-body injury in Thursday's 10-4 victory at Buffalo.

Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, Dallas' first-round pick in 2011 before being selected from the Stars in the expansion draft, played in his 500th career NHL game.

