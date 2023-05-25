Dallas Stars forward Evgenii Dadonov has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 4 of the Western Conference finals versus the visiting Vegas Golden Knights

Dadonov sustained a lower-body injury early in the first period of Dallas' 4-0 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. The Golden Knights hold a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series

While Stars coach Peter DeBoer announced Dadonov's status for Game 4, he did note that veteran forward Joe Pavelski will play in Thursday's critical game. The status of Pavelski briefly was in question after he failed to participate in the morning skate

"Just maintenance. He'll be OK," DeBoer said.

Dadonov, 34, has recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) in the postseason, albeit just one assist in this series.

He totaled 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 73 games this season split with the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas, including 15 (three goals, 12 assists) in 23 games with the Stars

